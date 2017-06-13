Naval Supply Systems Command Awards Leidos $18 M Task Order

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center to provide professional and technical support to the Joint Staff J6 (JS J6) Joint Deployable Analysis Team (JDAT). The cost-plus fixed-fee task order has a one-year base period of performance, two one-year options, and a total contract value of approximately $18 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

The JDAT analyzes current and future warfighter systems and procedures in field conditions to address integration and interoperability issues to improve combat effectiveness, protect warfighters and reduce collateral damage. Under the contract, Leidos will provide the JDAT with professional and technical support including capability assessments, improvement activities, project management, administration and documentation. The company will provide infrastructure and operations support, and analytical, technical and functional services. Evaluation results will contribute to improved force integration and system-to-system interoperability.





"Our group of talented, experienced and well-integrated analysts and engineers understand the customer and their requirements," said Leidos Defense & Intelligence President, Tim Reardon. "We look forward to continuing our support of NAVSUP by anticipating their needs and helping them achieve their mission to provide supplies, services and quality-of-life support to the Navy and Joint warfighter."

