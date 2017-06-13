Smiths Detection Checked Baggage Screener Achieves Lab Certification for Detection of Homemade Explosives

Smiths Detection announced its high-speed checked baggage screener HI-SCAN 10080 XCT has achieved laboratory certification for homemade explosives (HME) detection, based on TSA’s requirements for automated detection of explosives. This newest achievement follows certification for detection of conventional explosives received in 2013.

A dual-energy line scanner utilizing both 3D volumetric Computed Tomography (CT) imaging and X-ray technology, the HI-SCAN 10080 XCT is a next-generation high-speed checked baggage explosives detection system (EDS). Its large tunnel accommodates out-of-gauge bags, helping to speed up the screening process and reduce costs related to inefficiencies of older checked baggage screeners. Since XCT easily integrates into both new and current baggage handling systems, it will help the US’s largest airports save annual capital costs while positioning their operations for future growth.





The latest TSA certification, based on the requirements for the “TSA Electronic Baggage Screening Program (EBSP) Requirements for Automated Detection of Explosives,” formed out of a Congressional mandate for the screening of all passenger checked baggage for concealed explosives.

“This recent certification from TSA is the latest acknowledgement that Smiths Detection continues to innovate best-in-class security screening technology. We are recognized around the world for using our expertise to help airports and aviation authorities develop and implement solutions that meet their the most recent requirements to protect passengers, reduce costs and plan for the future,” said Richard Ingram, President of Smiths Detection.

In addition to the certifications, HI-SCAN 10080 XCT has qualified under the U.S. Safety Act, which encourages companies to develop anti-terrorism technology.

Source : Smiths Detection Inc. - view original press release