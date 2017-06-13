Textron celebrates light jet leadership

2,000th delivery for Cessna CJ family

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced it recently celebrated the delivery of the 2,000th aircraft from its industry-leading Cessna CJ light jet family. The milestone aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3+, was delivered to longtime customer Marc Dulude during a ceremony at Textron Aviation headquarters in Wichita.

“The CJ3+ provides the efficiency, reliability and overall exceptional performance that the CJ aircraft are known for, and is representative of our continued leadership in the light jet segment. No other product family in its class offers a wider range of capabilities, allowing customers like Marc to find the perfect fit for their mission needs,” said Rob Scholl, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. “Marc has been an outstanding customer and advocate for the Cessna brand, and we’re thrilled to have him represent the 2,000th customer for our CJ family.”





Textron Aviation’s continued investment and pride in its family of category-leading business jets has been bringing the latest innovations to customers around the world for nearly three decades. The CJ family, including the current production Citation M2, Citation CJ3+ and Citation CJ4, has reached nearly five million flight hours.

“Textron Aviation has been a trusted partner throughout my ownership experience, which made staying in the family an easy choice,” said Dulude. “The CJ3+ has the range, speed and performance I was looking for, and was a natural transition for me from my M2. I’m excited to be a part of this milestone and look forward to continuing a strong relationship with the company.”

Dulude has owned and operated several Textron Aviation aircraft, first joining the Citation family as the owner of a Citation Mustang and later a Citation M2. He also currently serves on the board of directors for the Citation Jet Pilots Association.

