Military Radar 2017 Conference

22 August, 2017 - 24 August, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Cut through the noise, detect the threat

Military radar operators are confronting an increasingly complex operating environment. As the electromagnetic spectrum grows ever more cluttered, continued domain awareness demands agile and adaptive systems, which can exploit multiple frequencies to secure an accurate surveillance picture.



Military Radar 2017 will identify the critical improvements to radar functionality. Key to the programme will be an update on progress towards cognitive radar, together with the risks and benefits of adopting multi-system technologies. Managing SWaP challenges is another focus for capability development, reflective of the need to mount radar on ever-smaller airborne platforms.





Join a panel of experts at the 15th annual Military Radar Conference, as they establish a critical path for applying advanced radar technology to deliver improved threat detection. Take part in the only summit commited not just to realising the latest research, but to understanding the growing threat of Electronic Warfare.



Top Reasons to Attend:

Hear directly from HQ NORAD about the operational requirements of a multi-system radar , and weigh up its benefits in comparison to deploying multiple integrated platforms

, and weigh up its benefits in comparison to deploying multiple integrated platforms Develop adaptive and autonomous systems that are rigorous enough to meet the minimal fail rates required by military operators, and continue to work towards the application of a truly cognitive radar system

system Explore how QinetiQ are leveraging advances in signal processing that can help to reduce clutter and identify emerging and low-frequency threats in a congested air space

Discover the critical advances in ELINT and Electronic Warfare, and analyse how advances in MIMO radar can be used to safeguard your capabilities against jamming and stealth technologies

can be used to safeguard your capabilities against jamming and stealth technologies Understand how the Fraunhofer Institute is working to implement a networked radar system, which takes maximum advantage of multiple capabilities to enhance domain awareness and increase the range of coverage

system, which takes maximum advantage of multiple capabilities to enhance domain awareness and increase the range of coverage Establish an effective procurement strategy by exploring the latest innovations in radar technology and reasearch

2017 Speakers

Mr Russell H. Wright, Director, Long Range Radar, Customs and Border Protection, US Department of Homeland Security

Director, Long Range Radar, Customs and Border Protection, US Department of Homeland Security Mr Brian Lihani , Deputy Chief, Aerospace Warning Branch, HQ NORAD

, Deputy Chief, Aerospace Warning Branch, HQ NORAD Mr Rui Casimiro , In-Service and Support Engineering Section Chief, NSPA

, In-Service and Support Engineering Section Chief, NSPA Dr Maxime Bagnoud , Project Manager, Armasuisse

, Project Manager, Armasuisse Dr Børge Torvik , Senior Scientist, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)

, Senior Scientist, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) Dr William Wallace , Senior Scientist, QinetiQ

, Senior Scientist, QinetiQ Dr Alexander Charlish , Research Group Leader, Fraunhofer (FKIE)

, Research Group Leader, Fraunhofer (FKIE) Professor Jian Li, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Florida

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Florida Professor David Stupples , Professor of Electronic and Radio Systems, City University London

, Professor of Electronic and Radio Systems, City University London Dr Mathini Sellathurai , Associate Professor, School of Engineering & Physical Sciences; Sensors, Signals & Systems, Heriot-Watt University

, Associate Professor, School of Engineering & Physical Sciences; Sensors, Signals & Systems, Heriot-Watt University Professor Clayton Stewart , Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, UCL

, Department of Electronic and Electrical Engineering, UCL Professor Krzysztof Kulpa , Signal Processing Specialist, University of Warsaw

, Signal Processing Specialist, University of Warsaw Mr Asif Anwar , Director, Strategic Technologies Practice, Strategy Analytics

, Director, Strategic Technologies Practice, Strategy Analytics Dr Alessio Balleri , Radar Lecturer - Sensors, Cranfield University

, Radar Lecturer - Sensors, Cranfield University Mr Ioannis Vagias , Sensors Department

, Sensors Department Dr Igor Sutyagin , Senior Research Fellow, RUSI

Source : ASDEvents