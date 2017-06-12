Full Body Scanner Market worth $328.2 M by 2022

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Full Body Scanner Market by Application (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (Image Processing & Modelling, 3D Body Scanners), Systems (Millimeter, Backscatter), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022", The full body scanner market is projected to grow from USD 202.8 Million in 2017 to USD 328.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the rise in terrorist activities, incidences of drug trafficking, mandates for the installation of full body scanners in North America and Europe are expected to drive the full body scanner market.

The 3D body scanner segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on technology, the 3D body scanner segment in the full body scanner market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the provision of clear images of suspicious objects, along with low radiation risk, among others.

The transport segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the full body scanner market

Based on application, the transport segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the full body scanner market in 2017. In the current scenario, the transport segment is on high alert owing to the rise in terrorist activities, fraudulent activities such as smuggling of diamonds, narcotics, weapons, and other expensive material. Furthermore, upcoming airport construction, and the rising awareness in airport security across most emerging nations are leading to the high adoption of full body scanners.

The millimeter wave systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on systems, the millimeter wave segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Millimeter wave scanners deploy non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation technology used by wireless data transmitters in extremely high frequency bands. There is an increasing demand for the installation of millimeter wave full body scanners as compared to backscatter X-ray machines as these do not affect human health and also provide accurate images of hidden contraband.

The full body scanner market in Europe is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The full body scanner market in Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in passenger movement, increasing threat of terrorist activities, and regulatory security mandates.

Key manufacturers and suppliers of full body scanners include Smiths Group, Plc (U.K.), L 3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Rapsican Systems Limited (U.S.), Adani Systems Inc. (Belarus), OD Security (The Netherlands), and Iscon Imaging Inc. (U.S.), among others.

