Newsletter Subscription


Monday, June 12, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Indian Navy P-8I Fleet Achieves 10,000 Hours, Commended for Outstanding Performance


Indian Navy P-8I Fleet Achieves 10,000 Hours, Commended for Outstanding Performance

Boeing congratulates the Indian Navy and Indian Naval Air Squadron 312A’s P-8I fleet on achieving 10,000 flight hours since induction in 2015 and for receiving the Chief of Naval Staff’s unit citation for outstanding operational performance. The Indian Navy operates eight P-8I aircraft for long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare missions and has ordered four additional P-8I aircraft, for which deliveries will begin in 2020.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Jun 9, 2017

 

More News from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

More Military Aircraft News

Airborne ISR Conference

Oct 25 - 26, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk