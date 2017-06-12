Indian Navy P-8I Fleet Achieves 10,000 Hours, Commended for Outstanding Performance

Boeing congratulates the Indian Navy and Indian Naval Air Squadron 312A’s P-8I fleet on achieving 10,000 flight hours since induction in 2015 and for receiving the Chief of Naval Staff’s unit citation for outstanding operational performance. The Indian Navy operates eight P-8I aircraft for long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare missions and has ordered four additional P-8I aircraft, for which deliveries will begin in 2020.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release