Bombardier Sells 5 Q400 Aircraft to an Undisclosed Customer

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that it has concluded a firm order for five Q400 aircraft with an undisclosed customer.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately $162 million U.S.





“We are pleased to announce this new Q400 sale as it is further acknowledgement of the aircraft’s unmatched performance, operational flexibility, industry-leading economics and passenger comfort. The Q400 is clearly the most versatile turboprop solution for airlines,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Thanks to its combination of turboprop attributes, jet-like features, industry-leading passenger experience and environmental footprint, the Q400 aircraft is exceptionally versatile and can be adapted to a variety of business models. In addition to the standard single-class configuration, Q400 aircraft are available with an optional dual-class interior for enhanced passenger comfort; in an optional extra-capacity configuration offering up to 90 seats for higher-density markets; and in a cargo-passenger combi configuration.

The Q400 aircraft family includes over 60 owners and operators in almost 40 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged more than 6.9 million flight hours and has transported more than 429 million passengers.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release