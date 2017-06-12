SAIC to Support US Army Software Engineering Directorate

The General Services Administration (GSA), on behalf of the U.S. Army Software Engineering Directorate (SED), awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) the Virtual, Interactive, and Multimedia, System Engineering Services (VSES) task order worth more than $404 million.

Awarded under the GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract vehicle, the task order has a one-year period of performance, four one-year options, and work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.





“SAIC has supported the SED mission for more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to deliver support for a project like America’s Army, GoArmy Edge and Transportable, Reconfigurable, Integrated, Crew Trainer (TRICT),” said Jim Scanlon, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Army Customer Group. “As part of this contract, SAIC will help to ensure that soldiers and Army personnel are well equipped to perform their missions at home and abroad.”

Under the contract, SAIC will provide systems engineering and computer resource engineering support for VSES to the SED, the Aviation and Missile Research, Development, and Engineering Center (AMRDEC), and the Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (USA RDECOM). SED customers include Department of Defense components, other federal government agencies, and the warfighter.

AMRDEC has the mission to develop technology and engineering solutions for America's Soldiers. AMRDEC employs nearly 10,000 civilian scientists, researchers, and engineers.

Source : Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (NYSE: SAI) - view original press release