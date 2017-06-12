Saab Receives Order for Maintenance of Submarines and Submarine Rescue

Defence and security company Saab has signed a framework agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for maintenance and support of submarines and submarine rescue systems. The framework agreement covers the time span 2017-2019 and the initial order value amounts to SEK 69 million.

The framework agreement encompasses maintaining and providing high operational availability of the Swedish Armed Forces submarines and submarine rescue systems by configuration management, maintenance, engineering support, and modifications. The framework agreement is a part of the declaration of intent presented by Saab and FMV 9 of June, 2014.





“Through long term planning we enable the Swedish Navy to have the highest possible availability of their submarines and submarine rescue,” says Sverker Lindholm, head of business unit Submarines within Saab business area Kockums.

Saab has a unique experience of developing and maintaining submarine systems that correspond to customer needs, amongst them propulsion, communication and targeting.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)