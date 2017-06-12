Vector Aerospace supports Pakistan Navy Sea King helicopter refurbishment programme

Vector Aerospace Corporation, a global independent provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, has recently commenced a contract with the Pakistan Navy for the return to service of three Leonardo Helicopters (ex-Westland) Sea Kings at its Fleetlands facility in Gosport, Hampshire, UK. Work on the contract is being performed by Vector’s UK-based Aviation Services team, previously responsible for depth maintenance of the UK Ministry of Defence’s Sea King helicopter fleet.

A total of seven former UK MoD Sea King aircraft have been acquired by the Pakistan Navy under a separate contract last signed last year. The ceremony for the formal handover of the aircraft from UK MoD’s Disposal Services Authority (DSA) to the Pakistan Navy, held at Fleetlands on May 24th, was attended by the Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed Ibne Abbas, and Bob Richardson from the DSA. The maintenance programme for the Sea Kings has now commenced, with the completed aircraft due to be shipped to Pakistan later this year.





Speaking after the formal handover ceremony, Owen McClave, Managing Director for Vector Aerospace UK, said: “Vector has a long history of supporting the Sea King fleet, and we are delighted that this significant programme to refurbish these aircraft for return to service has now started. We are very proud of the responsive maintenance support provided by our skilled associates here at Fleetlands, and we look forward to seeing these aircraft back in service with their new owner later in the year.”

Vector Aerospace continues to work closely with the UK MoD and Leonardo on Sea King and Lynx programmes in support of a number of international military operators.

Source : Vector Aerospace Corporation