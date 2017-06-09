Agenda released for the 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition

Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals returns to London this November, bringing together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.

Described as "the best networking event" by its audience, SMi's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition will yet again raise the bar with an agenda featuring a line-up of high-level speakers and unmissable interactive opportunities offered during four days of conference sessions, workshops and networking receptions.





The agenda has been curated to explore the growing demand to enhance SatCom capabilities and to discuss future plans and requirements. With 40+ presentations from leading commercial players and over 20 military and government personnel, this year's agenda will feature highlights including:

Updates to international MilSatCom programmes including new nations such as Japan, Republic of Korea, Nigeria, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands, and Luxembourg

Sessions on key themes and challenges at the core of the MilSatCom community such as the Wideband AoA and GovSatCom initiative, the demand for flexibility and resiliency in a contested environment, ground segment R&D advances, SatCom-on-the-Move capabilities, as well as the surging importance of interoperability and allied international cooperation

Dedicated networking sessions including two evening dinners and two networking receptions

An exhibition area with 40 booths to help you understand the latest technological solutions available in the market

Two exclusive pre-conference workshops (6th November) on "Global Government Payload Exploration" and "Interference in SatCom Systems"

Global MilSatCom 2017 continues to lead with its unrivalled presentation from experts including 5 industry-leading addresses:

Day One Ministerial Address: UK Ministry of Defence

Day One Host Nation Address: Air Commodore Nick Hay, Head of Capability C4ISR & SRO for Future Beyond Line of Sight Programme, HQ Joint Forces Command, UK Ministry of Defence

Day Two Keynote Address: Deanna Ryals, Chief of International MilSatCom, US Air Force

Day Three Keynote Adress: Brigadier General Nag Jung Choi, Commander of Defence Communication Command, Republic of Korea Military*

Day Three Special Address: Colonel Shinichiro Tsui, Counsellor National Space Policy Secretariat, Japanese Cabinet Office



Featured speakers include:

Colonel Laurent Jannin , Head of Syracuse III and IV Programs and MilSatCom Operations, DGA France

, Head of Syracuse III and IV Programs and MilSatCom Operations, DGA France Colonel Jan der Kinderen , Programme Manager MilSatCom, DMO, Netherlands MoD

, Programme Manager MilSatCom, DMO, Netherlands MoD Lieutenant Colonel Frank Ruckes , Staff Officer, Cyber-/IT- Division, CIT I 3, German Federal MoD

, Staff Officer, Cyber-/IT- Division, CIT I 3, German Federal MoD Lieutenant Colonel James Dryburgh , DDC4OPS CIS Branch, New Zealand Defence Force

, DDC4OPS CIS Branch, New Zealand Defence Force Lieutenant Colonel Luigi Mauro , Chief SATCOM Section, Department 1, Computer Science, Telematics and Advanced Technologies, Italian MoD

, Chief SATCOM Section, Department 1, Computer Science, Telematics and Advanced Technologies, Italian MoD Major Geoffroy Beaudot, SatCom and CIS Programme Manager, Luxembourg Directorate of Defence

SatCom and CIS Programme Manager, Luxembourg Directorate of Defence Dean Olson , Senior SATCOM Policy Analyst, Chief Information Office, US Department of Defense

, Senior SATCOM Policy Analyst, Chief Information Office, US Department of Defense Brigadier General Carlos de Salas , Head of C4ISR & Space Programmes, Spanish Armed Forces

, Head of C4ISR & Space Programmes, Spanish Armed Forces Commodore Victor Anuge , Director of ICT, Nigerian Defence Space Agency

, Director of ICT, Nigerian Defence Space Agency Colonel Jorge Vital , Executive Vice President of Space Systems Coordination and Implementation Commission (CCISE), Department of Air & Space Technology - DCTA, Brazilian Air Force

, Executive Vice President of Space Systems Coordination and Implementation Commission (CCISE), Department of Air & Space Technology - DCTA, Brazilian Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Martin Vlach , Senior Staff Officer, Communication and Information Systems Agency, Army of the Czech Republic

, Senior Staff Officer, Communication and Information Systems Agency, Army of the Czech Republic Eron Miller , Chief, SATCOM Division, Infrastructure Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency

, Chief, SATCOM Division, Infrastructure Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency Bernd Kremer , Service Line Chief, Directorate Infrastructure Services, NATO CIA

, Service Line Chief, Directorate Infrastructure Services, NATO CIA Mike Rupar , Branch Head, Transmission Technology Branch, Code 5550, US Naval Research Laboratory

The full roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on https://www.asdevents.com/event.asp?id=15869.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website. There is currently an Early Bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 30th of June.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition

7-9 November 2017

Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK

Source : SMi Group