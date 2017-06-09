Raytheon to sustain and modernize US Army strategic software systems

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has been awarded a contract valued up to $600 million for software support and sustainment to modernize missile defense and other strategic systems. The work will be conducted at the Software Engineering Directorate, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center at Redstone Arsenal.

"Raytheon brings our software engineering expertise in automation, analytics and cyber to support the U.S. Army's global systems and the complex, multi-domain missions they support," said Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Raytheon will support the AMRDEC SED to design, test and deploy software updates for critical systems used by U.S. combatant commands and defense agencies that range from missiles and launchers to cyber resiliency. This key partnership will ensure the technology that our Soldiers use on the battlefield will be ready and relevant for the fight."





Rapid prototyping, hardware development, testing and validation will support Raytheon's software engineering. Systems include:

Strategic missiles and launchers

Radars

Data mining and visualization tools

Condition-based maintenance

Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

Virtual operations centers

Cyber resiliency of fielded systems

"Raytheon's decades of experience in software sustainment and modernization will help the Army put the best systems in the hands of our soldiers around the globe," said Todd Probert, vice president of Mission Support and Modernization at Raytheon IIS. "The Army can leverage our best practices in Agile and DevOps to harness software that will give them an edge in the rapidly evolving digital battlespace."

