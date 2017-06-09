GE LM2500 Powers German Navy's New F125 Frigate Rheinland-Pfalz

The German Navy’s fourth and final new F125frigate Rheinland-Pfalzwas christened during a ceremony held at the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems shipyardin Hamburg on May 24. This surface combatant uses a reliable and powerful GE LM2500 gas turbine-based propulsion system.

According to a ThyssenKrupp Marine Systemspress release, company CEO Dr. Rolf Wirtz noted: "With state-of-the-art technology and a multiple-crew strategy, the F125 sets new standards in naval shipbuilding. It is designed to meet the requirements of our Navy in current and future missions, such as fighting piracy or monitoring movements of refugees in the Mediterranean. Following today's christening ceremony, the 125 class frigate family is now complete."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military boots Market Professional Survey Report Forecast 2017-2021

All four of the new F125frigates built for the German Navy employ one GE LM2500 gas turbine, two electric motors and four diesel generator-sets in a combined diesel-electric and gas turbine (CODLAG) propulsion arrangement. Sister F125 frigates already christened include Baden-Württemberg, Nordrhein-Westfalen and Sachsen-Anhalt.GE LM2500s also power the German Navy’s Bremen- (F122), Brandenburg- (F123) and Sachsen-class (F124) frigates. The new F125frigates replace the German Navy's eight F122 frigates.

Worldwide, more than 1,400 GE gas turbines log over 14 million hours serving 35 navies on 500 naval ships for 100 military ship programs ranging from cruisers, patrol boats and corvettes to frigates, amphibious ships and aircraft carriers

Source : GE Marine