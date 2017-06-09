Armoured Vehicles Latin America Conference

27 June, 2017 - 28 June, 2017, Mexico City, Mexico

The Enduring Relevance of Armour in Strategic Defence and Security Thinking

Over the past six years, Armoured Vehicles Latin America has gained a reputation as a truly essential strategic regional forum for Armies, Marine Corps and Police. Following meetings in Brazil, Colombia and Peru, we are proud to host AV Latin America in one of the largest and most dynamic capital cities in the world and, by promoting the exchange of ideas between nations, services and industry, the conference will continue to shed a light on the defence and security thinking that shapes this diverse region.



Since our last meeting, there have been significant developments for the region in the security and defence realm: Mexican armed forces successfully recaptured its most notorious cartel commander; the Colombian government announced a peace deal with the FARC; a new administration has entered the White House, and; the United Nations declared the end point for its mission in Haiti. Major geopolitical changes such as these will have an important impact on the strategic decision-making of the regional military commands and, indeed, 2017 looks to be a critical moment for reflection on this.





It is against this backdrop that we are proud to announce the 6th annual AV Lat Am conference to be held in Mexico City - a unique forum for industry, army and marine corps commanders, heads of police, and programme managers who are unified by shared security objectives and prepared to work together to maintain readiness and operational superiority.



Key questions shaping the 2017 include:

How should armoured police respond to the militarization of criminal groups in Latin America?

What is the optimum level of mobility and protection needed for effective policing along borders?

What combination of armoured systems provides the most effective force across a full spectrum of operating environments and different threats in the region?

What solutions exist for the Marine Corps to reduce the effect of corrosion on amphibious vehicles and extend their survivability?

How many upgrades should you do for legacy systems before acquiring new? How do you achieve a balance between the cost of new vehicles against the cost of failure or cost of modernisation?

Source : ASDEvents