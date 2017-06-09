Kratos Receives $5 M in Orders for Satellite Communication System and Other Hardware

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Modular System Division (MSD) recently received $5 million in Orders for Specialized Satellite Communication Systems and other Hardware from U.S. National Security related customers. Kratos' MSD is a leading provider of hardware, equipment and systems that support satellite communications, unmanned aerial systems, missile, radar, high power directed energy and other National Security related programs. The products, hardware and systems to be delivered under these recent contract awards will be produced in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these recent contract awards.

Tom Mills, President of Kratos' Modular System Division, said, "Our entire organization is proud to support certain of the United States' most strategically important satellite communication, ballistic missile defense, unmanned system and other critical programs."





