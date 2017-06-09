DynCorp Awarded Logistics Support Services Contract

On May 31, DynCorp International (DI) was awarded by the United States Army a firm-fixed-price contract for logistics support services for government-owned fixed-wing fleets performing transport aircraft missions (C-12, C-26, and UC-35 fleets, with limited services for T-6 fleets). The award is for a one year base period that includes a three-month transition followed immediately with nine months of production, and five single year option periods. If all options are exercised, the total program is valued at $795.3 million.

DI will provide worldwide program management, CLS, engineering, component repairs, maintenance, paint, modifications, service bulletin kits and support, field team support, and other non-routine over-and-above tasks and materials.





“This is a big win for our company and we are delighted to have the opportunity to support this important global mission,” said DI chief executive officer Lou Von Thaer.

“This win validates DI’s reputation as the recognized worldwide leader in supporting U.S. Army aviation,” said DI chief operating officer George Krivo. “We have a rich history of supporting this mission and we are glad to have the opportunity to provide outstanding support to this important program once again.”

