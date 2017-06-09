CSRA Wins $61 M Task Order to Support Aircraft Carriers

CSRA to Provide Acquisition Support Services for Naval Sea Systems Command Over 5 Years

CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) announced today that it has secured a five-year, $61 million SeaPort-e task order with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to continue the company's support of Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. CSRA has supported PEO Aircraft Carriers since 1991.

"For over 25 years, CSRA has been proud to support the Navy's PEO for Aircraft Carriers and we are thrilled to continue this partnership," said Executive Vice President Ken Deutsch, head of CSRA's Defense Group. "By extending our agreement, we are reinforcing CSRA's commitment to providing our NAVSEA customers with innovative, forward-thinking support and expertise."





Under this task order, CSRA will provide a full range of acquisition program support services to PEO Aircraft Carriers and its Program Offices PMS 312, PMS 378, and PMS 379.

PEO Aircraft Carriers is responsible for leading the design, development, construction, modernization, and life-cycle management of the Navy's aircraft carriers. This includes system design, equipment design, integrated product and process development, acquisition, construction, fleet introduction, enterprise knowledge management, maintenance, modernization, overhaul and disposal associated with ships, weapon systems, and equipment.

PEO Aircraft Carriers programs are currently in different stages of the acquisition process. Because of this, the scope of this contract will allow CSRA's support to encompass all phases of the acquisition life cycle and defense acquisition management framework.

