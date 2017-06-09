Honda Aircraft Company Secures Canadian Type Certification

Honda Aircraft Company announced today that the HondaJet, the world’s most advanced light jet, received its type certificate from Transport Canada on June 1, 2017. The approval paves the way for the company to begin deliveries to Canadian registration customers as HondaJet production continues ramping up.

“We are proud to achieve Canadian certification for the HondaJet, which signifies it meets the high safety standards governed by Transport Canada,” said Honda Aircraft Company President and CEO Michimasa Fujino. “With multiple orders in the pipeline, achieving this important milestone will now allow us to begin HondaJet deliveries to our Canadian registration customers.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Regional Aircraft Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017

Canadian type certification for the HondaJet follows approvals in the United States (Federal Aviation Administration), Europe (European Aviation Safety Agency), and Mexico (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). To provide sales, service and support for customers in Canada, Honda Aircraft Company has partnered with Skyservice Business Aviation. The company has facilities in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa.

“Honda has a strong reputation in Canada. The HondaJet, with its high performance and superior fuel efficiency, further builds on that positive brand image,” said Marshall Myles, Chairman and CEO for Skyservice. “We are proud to represent the HondaJet in Canada.”

With a maximum cruise speed of 422 knots (486 mph) the HondaJet is the fastest jet in its class; it soars highest in its class with a maximum altitude of 43,000 feet; and it is the most fuel-efficient light jet in its class.

Source : Honda Aircraft Company - view original press release