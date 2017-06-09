RAAF Signs For Jeppesen And Tapestry Solutions Mission Management Suite

Former Jeppesen Operations Solution tools to optimize mission effectiveness

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) has signed an agreement with Jeppesen and Tapestry Solutions, both Boeing Companies [NSYE:BA], to integrate the Mission Management Suite to optimize military operations. Formerly known as Jeppesen Operations Solution, the Mission Management Suite from Jeppesen and Tapestry will enhance RAAF air mission planning, operations management and resource scheduling in the complex Air Operations Center environment.

“Working with the Jeppesen and Tapestry team to integrate critical operational tools delivered through the Mission Management Suite will enhance operational mission effectiveness and improve efficiency,” said James Hogg, commanding officer and deputy director of the Air Mobility Control Centre, Royal Australian Air Force. “This operations management resource will allow us to maximize use of our capabilities, including resources, assets and time to ensure optimal performance.”





The Mission Management Suite is a military operations center suite of applications that efficiently manages air mission activity throughout the full mission lifecycle. It is a Web-based solution that provides military operators with a single user interface that integrates multiple functions in a unified platform. The solution will help the RAAF optimize their Air Mobility Group air-lift operations, which is managed by the Air Mobility Control Centre (AMCC) in Sydney. The Military aircraft that the AMCC task and control include KC-30 MRTT (Multi Role Tanker Transport), C-130J Hercules, C-27J Spartans, C-17, B300 King Air, BBJ 737 and CL-604 Challenger.

“The Royal Australian Air Force will significantly improve AMCC operations, specifically related to request and mission planning, diplomatic clearance management, automated/on-demand report generation, expense tracking and management, hazardous cargo management, security and integration with their existing systems,” said Matt Buettner, director, Jeppesen Flight Planning and Dispatch. “We will continue to work with RAAF to further enhance Mission Management Suite to meet their exact operational needs.”

Additionally, Mission Management Suite provides RAAF commanders with increased, real-time visibility to their operations and provides improved transparency, according to Kurt Meidel, director, Tapestry Solutions. “When fully implemented, the tool will enable the RAAF to manage 50 percent more missions without adding any staffing headcount, providing significant cost savings,” said Meidel.

Source : Jeppesen - view original press release