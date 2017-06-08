Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2017 Conference

Supporting future ground manouvre with comprehensive fire support

28 June, 2017 - 29 June, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Following the highly successful inaugural event in 2016, we are are proud to announce the second annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2017 which will take place in London on 28th-29th June 2017



Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Both within the conventional and asymmetrical environments, armoured vehicle lethality has always (and continues to offer), a vital means of boosting the combat effectiveness of ground forces. However, it is our belief that this conference is particularly timely. As the US Army increases its presence of heavy armour in Europe to the highest levels seen in years, there is a need to develop offensive assets and the deterrence capabilities that the armoured vehicle provides. In recent years hostile actors have increased their own combat vehicles protection, armament and fires to near peer status. There is therefore a need to re-examine and access the effectiveness of NATO fighting vehicle offensive capability and means of countering threats.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Military Augmented Reality (MAR) Technologies Market Report 2016-2026

As the only conference of its type dedicated to this area, Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems will discuss the doctrine, concepts of operation, training and technologies at the heart of armoured vehicle lethality.

Drawing on experiences from previous operations and ongoing activity in the capability development space, future requirements will be presented and discussed. Importantly, to increase awareness of the technologies and capabilities that might be leveraged, an examination of the latest weapon systems, vehicle configurations, smart munitions, fire control, targeting, simulation and autonomous technology, shall be just some of the areas covered.



Benefits of Attending

Provide a platform for the advancement of armoured vehicles offensive capability, bringing together those at the heart of systems operation, training, development and integration

Hear the very latest technological developments from research and industry, that are enhancing combat effectiveness

Gain an update on strategic partners respective armoured vehicle programmes

Deliberate key requirements for the countering of threats during contemporary/future operations

Plus One Half-Day Pre-Conference Workshop | Tuesday 27th June 2017

Improving Combat Vehicles through-Life Supportability and Systems Integration

Hosted by: Brigadier (Retd) Ian Simpson, Former Head of Combat Wheels Group, DE&S, UK Ministry of Defence

12.15 - 17.00

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Speakers

Brigadier (ret) Ian Simpson , Former Head of Combat Wheels Group, DE&S, UK MoD, UK Ministry of Defence

, Former Head of Combat Wheels Group, DE&S, UK MoD, UK Ministry of Defence Colonel Jim Jenkins , Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, United States Marine Corps

, Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, United States Marine Corps Colonel Jose María Gonzalez Casado , Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapons Directorate, Spanish Ministry of Defence

, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapons Directorate, Spanish Ministry of Defence Colonel Mike Smith , TARDEC Science & Technology Advocate at the Maneuver Center of Excellence , US Army

, TARDEC Science & Technology Advocate at the Maneuver Center of Excellence , US Army Dr Aditya Deshpande , Research Fellow, Vetronics Research Centre

, Research Fellow, Vetronics Research Centre Dr Mike Dalzell , Capability Advisor, Mounted Close Combat , British Army

, Capability Advisor, Mounted Close Combat , British Army Lieutenant Colonel (ret) Jonny Ormerod , SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, UK Armed Forces

, SO1 Simulation, Training Branch Field Army, UK Armed Forces Lieutenant Colonel Amado Sanchez , Chief, Manoeuvre Branch, Manoeuvre, Aviation, and Soldier Division, Army Capabilities Integration Centre, United States Army

, Chief, Manoeuvre Branch, Manoeuvre, Aviation, and Soldier Division, Army Capabilities Integration Centre, United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ian Fake , Commanding Officer, Armoured Fighting Vehicle Technical Training School, British Army

, Commanding Officer, Armoured Fighting Vehicle Technical Training School, British Army Lieutenant Colonel Mika Tauru , Deputy Director of Artillery, Plans Division, Finnish Army

, Deputy Director of Artillery, Plans Division, Finnish Army Major (ret) Kevin Sloan , Former British Army, International Business Development Manager, SOUCY DEFENSE

, Former British Army, International Business Development Manager, SOUCY DEFENSE Major Michael Johnsson , Head of Guns and Mortars, Danish Army Combat and Fire Support Centre

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Source : ASDEvents