Kratos Receives High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone System Order

U.S. Government Customer to Receive Six High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone System Aircraft

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) recently received an order from a U.S. Government customer for six High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone System Aircraft. Kratos' USD is at the forefront in the design, development, demonstration and delivery of High Performance, Jet Powered Unmanned Aerial Tactical and Target Drone Systems. The UAVs to be delivered under this new order are produced in a secure Kratos manufacturing facility. Due to customer related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided relative to this order.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, said, "The Unmanned Aerial Drone Systems to be provided to this customer are some of the most capable and versatile of any of our production aircraft. We believe that Kratos is the leader in high performance, affordable unmanned aerial drone systems, and this system is representative of our unique capabilities. Our entire team is proud to support our country's National Security requirements."





Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release