Textron Aviation receives certifications, announces performance increases for Turbo Skyhawk JT-A

Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced that the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have certified the Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A with next-generation Garmin G1000 NXi avionics, paving way for deliveries to customers in Europe and the U.S. The company also announced the aircraft, equipped with the proven Continental CD-155 engine, has exceeded initial performance targets including improved maximum range.

The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A is a factory option that includes an integrated powerplant, propeller and cockpit upgrade package that boosts the standard Skyhawk’s performance.





“The Skyhawk platform represents the most successful single-engine aircraft of all time, and we’re excited to further enhance its capabilities with Jet-A powerplant technology,” said Doug May, vice president, Piston Aircraft. “The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A allows operators to meet changing environmental regulations around the world, providing solutions to increase the global reach of this already proven platform.”

Further confirming the aircraft’s leadership, the Turbo Skyhawk JT-A has achieved an improved range of 963 nautical miles, an increase of 78 nautical miles over original estimates. The aircraft has also reached an improved takeoff distance of 1,320 feet and a max climb rate of 767 feet per minute.

The advanced 155 horsepower turbodiesel Continental CD-155 features direct fuel injection and a dual channel FADEC driven by a single power lever. The engine burns globally available Jet-A fuel and improves the standard Skyhawk’s performance. At 963 nautical miles, maximum range increases by 50 percent over the standard Skyhawk, and maximum speed is increased to 134 knots. The Turbo Skyhawk JT-A also offers improved takeoff performance, especially in high and hot conditions.

The Skyhawk platform is renowned for offering the best combination of modern features, including the leading Garmin G1000 NXi avionics system with wireless connectivity, a standard Angle-of-Attack display system, and proven dependability. The aircraft’s high-wing design enables superior flying characteristics ideally suited for pilot training. More Skyhawks have been delivered to customers around the world than any other type of aircraft, with more than 44,000 put into service.

