Boeing to Showcase New Airplanes and Services at Paris Air Show

737 MAX 9 scheduled for flying display

P-8A Poseidon, V-22, AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook and 787-10 Dreamliner on static display

Boeing [NYSE: BA] today confirmed that a 737 MAX 9 flight test airplane will participate in the flying display at the Paris Air Show, which runs June 19-25 at Paris-Le Bourget Airport.

The 737 MAX 9 completed its first flight in April, while Boeing and Malindo Air celebrated the first delivery of the 737 MAX 8 last month. The 737 MAX is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,700 orders to date from 87 customers worldwide.





Boeing also will bring to the show a 787-10 Dreamliner flight test airplane. The 787-10 is the newest and largest model of the 787 family with unmatched economics. The 787-10 completed its first flight in March and is scheduled to enter commercial service in 2018.

Additionally, Boeing customers and partners will bring several aircraft to Le Bourget. Qatar Airways plans to present a 777-300ER, showcasing its newly designed business class interior. The U.S. Department of Defense is scheduled to display several Boeing platforms: the P-8A anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare aircraft, the V-22 multirole tilt-rotor aircraft, the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter, and the CH-47 Chinook heavy-lift helicopter.

Senior Boeing leaders at the show will include Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg, and the heads of the company's three business units, Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister, Boeing Defense, Space & Security President and CEO Leanne Caret, and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stan Deal.

"We are excited to share our innovative commercial and defense platforms, and services capabilities with customers and other key stakeholders from around the world", said Marc Allen, president, Boeing International.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release