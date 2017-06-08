SAIC Awarded $620 M Contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Company to provide engineering support services to the center's Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract to provide multidiscipline engineering support services to the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. The single-award contract has a five-year base period of performance and an award ceiling of $620 million. Work will be performed at Goddard.

The NASA Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) II contract covers engineering support to Goddard’s Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate (AETD). SAIC will provide engineering services for the study, design, systems engineering, development, fabrication, integration, testing, verification, and operation of spaceflight, airborne, and ground system hardware and software, including development and validation of new technologies to enable future space and science missions.





“SAIC is proud to be chosen to provide engineering support to NASA’s scientific and exploration missions,” said Bob Genter, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the Federal Civilian Customer Group. “The OMES II contract represents a large-scale and diverse effort supporting NASA Goddard’s important work on current and future applied engineering technologies. We will strive to bring innovative approaches and solutions utilizing our science mission understanding and expertise, and interdisciplinary creativity and capabilities among our teams.”

OMES II is a cost-plus fixed-fee contract whose period of performance begins July 1 and ends after June 30, 2022. Under the contract, SAIC will provide support to the components, subsystems, systems, and instruments for suborbital craft and spacecraft. The company will also perform sustaining engineering, performance assurance, and systems safety.

AETD is the largest organization within Goddard, responsible for providing multidiscipline engineering expertise to all of the space center’s projects. AETD’s 1,300 engineers support Goddard’s mission to build satellites and instruments, operate and control spacecraft, and acquire and distribute data for the benefit of national and global earth and space science.

Source : Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) (NYSE: SAI) - view original press release