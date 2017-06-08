Harris to Improve Data Search Capability for NGA
- Enables more efficient and effective content search and retrieval
- Furthers legacy of Harris-NGA collaboration on geospatial technology solutions
- Includes NGA and other intelligence-community data sources
Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded a five-year, $500 million ceiling, single-award IDIQ contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to develop software that will enable NGA analysts and customers to search and retrieve data from intelligence systems faster and more efficiently than ever before. The contract was received during the third quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.
The software will process content held within the NGA, the National System for Geospatial-Intelligence and other intelligence-community agencies. It will allow intelligence officials to provide more timely and accurate support to warfighters and the national security community.
Harris has partnered with the NGA for almost 20 years to provide automated geospatial data processing, content data management and geospatial systems design and development. Harris currently provides high resolution geospatial data content and products under NGA’s Foundation GEOINT Content Management (FGCM) program.
