Rolls-Royce opens new Airline Aircraft Availability Centre

supporting its ''on time, every time'' vision

Rolls-Royce has opened its new engine services Airline Aircraft Availability Centre, combining the latest in digital data management and technology innovation, marking another step towards its vision that every aircraft it powers departs and lands on time, every time, and does so as efficiently as possible.

Using industry-leading data analytics, the Airline Aircraft Availability Centre, in Derby, UK, plans engine operations and maintenance, driving efficiency in an industry where a one per cent fuel saving can be worth $250,000 per aircraft per year and an out of service aircraft can cost an airline thousands of dollars a day.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Aircraft Flight Control System Market - Global Forecast to 2021

Rolls-Royce already monitors thousands of engines across the world, with a Rolls-Royce powered aircraft taking off or landing every 16 seconds. By monitoring the data transmitted from these engines, Rolls-Royce is able to ensure those aircraft are available for service 24/7, with the right parts and people available to make that happen.

The Airline Aircraft Availability Centre will see Rolls-Royce take its digital capability much further as engine data is transformed in terms of scale and scope – from kilobytes of data per flight to terabytes - allowing for even better, faster, services decisions to be made. It complements Rolls-Royce’s global network of Customer Service Centres, created to work locally with customers, by providing in-depth expertise.

The Centre also positions Rolls-Royce to turn its IntelligentEngine concept into a reality – combining analysis of digital data from our engines with those of our customers and partners to make dramatic improvements to airline economics in terms of aircraft availability and fuel efficiency, supported by new services technologies and techniques.

Tom Palmer, Rolls-Royce Senior Vice President – Services, Civil Aerospace, said: “We are entering a new era of digital connectivity and new services technology which allows us to greatly expand the type of services we can offer, with aircraft availability a key objective. As the industry services innovator, our Airline Aircraft Availability Centre incorporates the advances of today and tomorrow to support our vision of every Rolls-Royce powered aircraft taking off and landing on time, every time.”

The Airline Aircraft Availability Centre will also be a hub for the introduction of new technologies. For example, a new real-time collaboration system lets engineers working on engines around the world share live pictures from inside an engine with the team at the Centre, and receive their advice on the next steps to take. In addition, “remote surgery” techniques, will let experts at the Centre carry out complex engineering tasks on the engine by remote control.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release