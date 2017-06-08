Eutelsat signs new launch contract with Arianespace

With this latest contract, Arianespace now has three further satellites to launch for Eutelsat

Following the launch earlier today of the EUTELSAT 172B satellite, Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) announces a new launch services contract with Arianespace.

The Arianespace order book now includes three future launches for Eutelsat in addition to the 32 Eutelsat satellites already launched by the European launch services provider over more than 30 years for one of the world’s leading satellite operators.





Of the three satellites to be launched, EUTELSAT 7C (built by SSL) will be orbited in 2018, followed in 2019 by Eutelsat Quantum built by Airbus and the high throughput satellite built by Thales.

Commenting on this latest contract, Rodolphe Belmer, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat, said: “Following today’s historic Ariane launch of Europe’s first high-power all-electric satellite, we are proud to once again team up with Arianespace, a long-standing partner and a leader in Europe’s vibrant space industry. The technological diversity of the three new satellites entrusted to Arianespace is a compelling reflection of our commitment to innovation for the greater benefit of our customers, and to maintaining our competitiveness.”

Stéphane Israël, Chief Executive Officer of Arianespace, added: “This latest contract bolsters Eutelsat’s position as a benchmark customer of Europe’s heavy launcher, since Ariane 5 will launch three satellites for the European operator in 2018 and 2019. Our hope is that Ariane 6 will subsequently take over so that we can help Eutelsat meet its objectives even more efficiently.”

