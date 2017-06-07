Cyber Security for Defense Conference

The Faceless Enemy...

The duty of the United States Military is to defend our nation from outsider threats and win our wars. What used to be taking up weapons and artilleries against our opponents has now shifted to technological warfare. Even though our technology advancements have improved defense capabilities and readiness, they have also introduced new types of threat. Our battlegrounds are now both tangible and intangible zones.

For the First Time...

3rd Annual Cyber Security for Defense will include both National and International presentations on the need for cyber defenses across military technologies, and the vital roles cyber security plays in the new age military

Presentation Topics Include:

Defending the United States from Cyber Attacks by Hostile States and Criminals

Sharing Information between the Military and Private Sector

Building Awareness of Cyber Vulnerabilities, Incidents, and Mitigations

Challenges, Successes, and Future Investments in Cyber Security

Defending the DoD Network from Cyber Intrusions

Implementing Robust Cyber Defense Capabilities

Maintaining a Reliable Pool of Talented Cyber Personnel

International Military Perspectives on Fighting Cybercrime

Current Speakers

Maj. Gen. Christopher Weggeman, Commander, 24th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber (AFCYBER)

Sherrill Nicely, Chief Information Security Officer, Central Intelligence Agency

Colonel Dean A. Clothier, Chief, Cyberspace Division, Joint Staff, J-6

COL Paul Stanton, Commander, U.S. Army Cyber Protection Brigade

Tonya Ugoretz, Director, Cyber Threat Intelligence Integration Center, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

General Angelo Kawakami Okamura, Commander, Cyber Defense Command, Brazilian Army

Trent Teyema, Section Chief (SES), Federal Bureau of Investigation

Dr. Ray Letteer, Chief, Cybersecurity Division, U.S. Marine Corps

LTC Kelvin Graves, Product Manager, Tactical Cyber and Network Operations, PEO-C3T, U.S. Army

Erik Wennerström, Director-General, Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention

Christian Liflander, Cyber Defence Section, NATO

Steven Shirley, Executive Director, Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3), U.S. Air Force

David Laufman, Chief | Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, National Security Division | U.S. Department of Justice

CW3 Louis Quinones, Senior Defensive CyberSpace Operations Technician, 6th Regional Cyber Center-Korea

CW4 Lorenza Mosley, Technical Director, 442nd Signal Battalion, U.S. Army Signal School

CW3 Charles Byrd, 442nd Signal Battalion, U.S. Army Signal School

CW4 Joshua Marner, Instructor, 442nd Signal Battalion, U.S. Army Signal School

Commander Zachary Staples, Director, Center for Cyber Warfare, Naval Postgraduate School, U.S. Navy

Cynthia James, President & General Manager, KGSS

