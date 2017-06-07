Cubic to Deliver Modular, Hyper-Converged Tactical Communications Solutions to the US Special Operations Command

Cubic Mission Solutions strengthens communications-at-the-edge capabilities for Special Operations Forces

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its subsidiary, DTECH Labs (DTECH), which operates within the Cubic Mission Solutions business division, received the first two delivery orders to support the next generation of U.S. Special Operations Command’s Tactical Local Area Network (TACLAN). DTECH will deliver the operationally proven Mobile, Modular, Micro-Single Enclave (M3-SE) secure networking equipment which provides a modular, ruggedized, scalable and reliable communications solution that minimizes size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements while increasing capability at all levels.

With this significant SWaP reduction, which includes DTECH’s M3-SE-VSVR, a scalable hyper-converged compute capability, users now have the power and flexibility to create a distributed cloud architecture that provides Special Operation Forces (SOF) with mission services all the way to the edge of the battlefield in direct support of the warfighter. The Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)-certified DTECH solutions reduce complexity, improves resiliency and empowers mobility of the SOF information environment. For the first time, the TACLAN architecture is both scalable and modular.





“We look forward to delivering a ruggedized hyper-converged solution to our SOF warfighters, to help lighten their load while simultaneously increasing processing capacity and improving their access to the information environment at the edge of the battlefield,” said Mike Barthlow, vice president of secure networking, Cubic Mission Solutions. “We are extremely proud to support our customers with this program and command.”

DTECH was acquired by Cubic in 2014 to expand Cubic’s offering in secure communications for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) networking capabilities.

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release