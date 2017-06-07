CACI Ato Support NAVSEA Headquarters Staff

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a $40 million task order to provide services and support for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) that will help improve organizational efficiencies and effectiveness, and will assist in developing the command’s workforce. This five-year award was issued under the SeaPort-e contract vehicle and represents new work for CACI in its Logistics and Material Readiness market area.

With a force of 31,000 civilian, military and contract support personnel, NAVSEA is the largest of the Navy’s five system commands and is comprised of command staff, headquarters directorates, affiliated Program Executive Offices, and numerous field activities responsible for engineering, building, buying, maintaining and modernizing the U.S. Navy fleet. Under this task order, CACI will provide professional, technical, and consulting assistance and support for NAVSEA’s Chief Strategy Office, Chief of Staff, and the Corporate Operations and Total Force Directorate. To deliver this support, CACI will leverage its extensive experience in providing logistics and material readiness solutions for program management, strategic planning, manpower, personnel, training, and workforce development.





According to CACI Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci, “CACI has extensive experience delivering operational efficiencies for multiple Naval Sea Systems Command organizations, across the Naval shipyards, and among affiliated Program Executive Offices that demonstrate the depth and breadth of capabilities we bring to the Navy.”

CACI President and CEO Ken Asbury said, “This award with the Naval Sea Systems Command enhances CACI’s position as a leading provider of logistics and support solutions and services that advance Navy readiness. We are committed to leveraging our deep expertise and proven performance for the Navy to contribute to the vital national mission of sustaining a strong and modern U.S. fleet.”

