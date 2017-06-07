NCI Awarded Prime Position on $37 Bn Multiple Award Contract with US Army

Company to Continue to Provide Reliable and Responsive IT Services to CECOM Through New C4ISR Contract Vehicle

NCI, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCIT), a leading provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions to U.S. Federal Government agencies, announced today it was awarded a prime position on the multiple award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity U.S. Army Communications?Electronics Command (CECOM) Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) contract with a ceiling value of $37.4 billion. The award consists of a five-year base ordering period plus a five-year optional ordering period, and will provide access to knowledge-based professional services for programs with command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR)-related requirements.

The vehicle may be used to support other Department of Defense and federal agencies, as well, and will cover a range of support areas, including engineering; research, development, test and evaluation; logistics; acquisition and strategic planning; and education and training services. The RS3 contract consolidates and replaces several expiring multiple award contracts, including the Rapid Response Third Generation (R2-3G) contract held by NCI.





“NCI is proud to assume a place on this dynamic and flexible contract vehicle,” said Paul A. Dillahay, NCI’s president and CEO. “This enhances our ability to provide information assurance, network infrastructure, and design and implementation services to new and current customers to ultimately benefit the warfighters who serve us all.”

