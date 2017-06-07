TRU Simulation + Training Announces New ProFlight Pilot Training Program

Offered for Cessna Citation Latitude and Citation Sovereign +

TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, announced today that it is has received full program certification for its Cessna Citation Latitude and Cessna Citation Sovereign + pilot training program and is now accepting students at its TRU ProFlight Pilot Training Center™-Tampa. In March 2017, the Full Flight Simulator (FFS) for the Latitude/Sovereign + program successfully received Level D qualification by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Pilot program certification for both the Latitude and Sovereign + midsize business jets can be achieved through the same program due to similarities and common type ratings of the aircraft.





David Smith, Vice President of Training Centers, stated that, “The addition of the new Latitude/Sovereign + training program is an additional step in offering a total training solution to our Textron Aviation customers. We’ve received exceptional feedback on the program in the short time it has been available and achieved our first two customer type ratings within a week of launching the Citation Latitude program.”

Courses available within the program include initial aircraft and initial type rating, recurrent, avionics introduction, as well as TRU’s online Current 365® continuous currency courses where the customer receives access to highly integrated online courseware for recurrent training from the comfort of their own home. Also available through the program is a specialized course on the aircrafts’ avionics system, the Garmin G5000.

Source : Textron - view original press release