Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Summit

Delivering EW and Cyber Capabilities for Multi-Domain Operations

20 June, 2017 - 21 June, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

The 2017 Electromagnetic Spectrum Summit will focus on emerging concepts, technologies and challenges that exist within the ever-growing domain of electromagnetic spectrum operations. As EW warfighting continues to evolve in complexity, it is clear that EW systems must work collaboratively across multi-domains. Management and manipulation of the EMS by the DoD allows our nation to gain tactical, operational, and strategic advantages.



As competing nations continue to strengthen and improve their usage and maneuvers with the EMS, the United States must remain superior, which requires significant research and investment in understanding ways to advance Electronic Warfare technology and capabilities for sustained success. The demand for greater access to the spectrum and the crucial importance of defending our nation against Electronic Attacks only increases the awareness and necessity to master the utilization of the EMS.





New Topics For This Year's Summit

Maximizing access and enhancing battlefield effectiveness within the electromagnetic spectrum

Understanding what the convergence of EW and Cyber means for the force

The importance of becoming more spectrally efficient, flexible, and adaptable in congested and contested electromagnetic environments

Operational concepts and technologies to advance US dominance of the electromagnetic spectrum

Current maritime, expeditionary, and airborne electronic warfare strategies and objectives

Understanding the developing challenges of creating spectrum-dependent technology

Current activities towards synchronizing cyberspace operations, EQ, and Spectrum Management

Utilizing the spectrum of available technologies to protect and defend electronic attacks and countermeasures

Understanding the emerging significance of Cognitive Electronic Warfare in producing countermeasures

How to address the operational problems of EW across multi-domains

Why Should You Attend the Summit?

As technology progresses and military advancements among developed nations grow, the availability of frequency bands on the EMS becomes limited. As competing nations cultivate and field electronic attacks, this reduces the ability of the DoD to access the spectrum in the most efficient and productive way. Unlike other domains, America is not as dominant in this space as it should be. As war continues to shift further into the EW/Cyber domain and competing nations are gaining an edge on this emerging threat, the DoD is looking towards EW as a critical aspect of all warfighter operations and deems it vital in the success of our nation.



This educational summit provides US military commands, government agencies, academia, and technology providers the opportunity to participate in an open discussion addressing the current and future needs that exist for government operations occurring within the electromagnetic spectrum.



Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summits' content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in human and technical intelligence analysis from spectrum and EW leaders to key policy-makers across military and civilian offices. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.

2017 Speakers to Include:

Brig Gen Edward Sauley, USAF, Deputy Director of Operations for Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, USSTRATCOM

BG Joseph McGee, USA, Deputy Commander, Operations, US Army Cyber Command

Douglas Wiltsie, SES, Director, Rapid Capabilities Office, US Army

Ellen Purdy, Director, Emerging Capabilities & Prototyping Initiative & Analysis Office, ASD (R&E)

