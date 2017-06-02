JFK International Airport to Enhance Security With Thales

Thales has won a contract to provide JFK T4 with state of the art integrated Security platform, system integration and airport security engineering services.

This three-year contract will assist T4 in its drive to holistically upgrade its overall security posture while simultaneously enhancing the passenger experience.

This contract is an important step in Thales's expansion of its global airport security and operations business.

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Terminal 4 is planning to modernise their Security Operations Center (SOC) with Thales – a world leader in airport security, providing smart airport solutions. This three-year contract is part of an extensive security modernization project at JFK Terminal 4 to enhance the situational awareness of its security operations.

Thales will deliver an Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) platform that provides processes and procedures to make management of security and operations of the airport terminal smoother and more efficient. Thales will also provide a command and control center to enhance situational awareness of terminal activities while giving the operators complete functionality of all subsystems and enabling the proactive response of security personnel. Thales will lead the system integration in cooperation with key airport stakeholders, and provide airport security engineering services for the next three years.





In 2015, JFK Terminal 4 - the first and only privately operated air terminal in North America, operated by JFKIAT, LLC. - completed a multiyear, multibillion dollar expansion and renovation of its physical terminal to ensure it had the infrastructure in place to match its growth expectations. The terminal is the largest and busiest at JFK, processing more than 20.6 million travelers annually.

The contract with Thales ensures that the newly expanded terminal maintains a strong security apparatus by acquiring the latest in state-of-the-art security technologies. These technologies will help the terminal keep up with passenger traffic growth and make Terminal 4 the desired experience for travelers arriving to or departing from the New York metropolitan area.

JFK is consistently one of the top five busiest airports in the United States and ranks among the top 15 airports worldwide.

JFK Terminal 4 joins the long list of other world-class airports secured by Thales including Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Durban, Lyon, Madrid, Muscat, Pisa, Salalah, and Singapore.

Source : Thales - view original press release