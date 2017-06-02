$37.4 Bn Federal Contract Awarded to Intrepid Solutions & Services

Intrepid Solutions & Services Inc., Sterling, Virginia, was awarded a share of a $37.4 billion 10-year federal contract by the U.S. Army Materiel Command. This contract provides knowledge-based professional services for programs with command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance related requirements (C4ISR).

"Intrepid is excited to deliver customer-proven, technically-advanced and mission-focused solutions to support RS3's diverse group of organizations," - Ryan Hebert, CEO.





ACC-APG RS3 is a Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Performance Based Services Contract that provides customized best value solutions to a diverse group of organizations supporting C4ISR mission requirements throughout the world. RS3 has a $37.4B ceiling with a 10-year ordering period (five-year base ordering period and five-year optional ordering period). Primary service areas include but are not limited to Engineering; Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E); Logistics; Acquisition and Strategic Planning; Education and Training Services.

"Team Intrepid offers recognized industry expertise and proven mission capability. We are pleased to lead a partnership comprised of the best that the industry has to offer, and to bring that expertise to the contract encapsulating the predominance of the Army's professional services support for the next decade," - John Duncan, VP.

