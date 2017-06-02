Air Force Awards $61 M Contract to CSRA

The U.S. Air Force has awarded a five-year, $61 million contract to CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) for support of its global Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Mission. The contract allows CSRA to continue its twenty year legacy providing support to the Department of Defense and the U.S. Air Force on this critically important ISR-enabling capability.

"For over twenty years, CSRA has provided critical services in support of ISR and the U.S. Air Force," said Executive Vice President Ken Deutsch, head of CSRA's Defense Group. "We're proud to continue this legacy and ensure their mission is completed with excellence and superior technology."





The contract will allow CSRA to provide engineering, systems integration, operational scheduling services, solutions, and budget & resources support to HQ United States Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR and the Air Combat Command Directorate of Plans and Programs. The period of performance for this effort, known as FIRE, is 5 years and will be performed at the Pentagon, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Hanscom AFB, two other Continental United States locations, and two overseas locations.

