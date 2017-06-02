GATR Technologies to Strengthen Huntsville, Alabama Operations with Facilities Expansion

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced the ceremonial groundbreaking of a new expanded facility for GATR Technologies (GATR), which operates within the Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division. The 63,000-square foot expansion to GATR’s currently existing 35,000-square foot facility in Cumming Research Park in Huntsville, Alabama will bring together its growing production and operations, in addition to accommodating its engineering, business development and administrative departments. GATR is currently operating out of multiple facilities across Huntsville.

GATR’s expanded Cumming Research Park facility will not only combine all of its business departments together to one central location, but also increase the overall business space by nearly two fold. In addition, GATR, which presently employs 125 personnel, anticipates doubling the number of its employees in the next two years to support the growth of its business and the local economy.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Security Screening Systems Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

“This is an exciting time of growth and new opportunities for GATR,” said Roark McDonald, general manager and vice president, Cubic|GATR. “We look forward to not only expanding our facilities to accommodate the anticipated growth in our employee numbers but also to meet the production demand of our GATR satellite communication terminals for our customers.”

"The GATR team is doing a fantastic job at meeting the needs of our customers," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "We anticipate the facility expansion to support the growth of our engineering and manufacturing team as well as the increasing demand from our U.S. and international customers for our products."

Source : Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) - view original press release