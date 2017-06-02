Orbit Congratulates Irkut on MC-21 Maiden Flight

Russian narrow-body aircraft - built to compete with Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 - uses Orbit's Orion audio management system

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne audio management systems, congratulates Russian aircraft manufacturer, Irkut, on the successful maiden flight of the MC-21 passenger plane on May 28th. The MC-21 uses Orbit's Orion audio management system, customized for Irkut by the UAC Integration Center.

"After many man-hours of development, working hand-in-hand with Irkut and the UAC Integration Center, the MC-21's first flight was truly a momentous occasion at Orbit," announced Orbit CEO, Eitan Livneh. "We are proud to have a part in this project with our Orion audio management system."





About the Irkut MC-21

The Irkut MC-21 is a single-aisle twinjet airliner produced by Irkut with avionics supplied by the UAC Integration Center. Both are subsidiaries of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation.

About Orbit's Orion Airborne Audio Management System

Orion is powered by a patented Dual IP Ring topology, which forms the foundation for Orion's key benefits:

3D Audio

Adaptive noise reduction

Voice-activated detection

Incremental scalability and flexibility to suit any size civil or military aircraft

Inherent redundancy

Reduced weight

