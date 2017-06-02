Orbit Congratulates Irkut on MC-21 Maiden Flight
- Russian narrow-body aircraft - built to compete with Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 - uses Orbit's Orion audio management system
Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading provider of precision tracking-based communications solutions and airborne audio management systems, congratulates Russian aircraft manufacturer, Irkut, on the successful maiden flight of the MC-21 passenger plane on May 28th. The MC-21 uses Orbit's Orion audio management system, customized for Irkut by the UAC Integration Center.
"After many man-hours of development, working hand-in-hand with Irkut and the UAC Integration Center, the MC-21's first flight was truly a momentous occasion at Orbit," announced Orbit CEO, Eitan Livneh. "We are proud to have a part in this project with our Orion audio management system."
Global Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017-2022
About the Irkut MC-21
The Irkut MC-21 is a single-aisle twinjet airliner produced by Irkut with avionics supplied by the UAC Integration Center. Both are subsidiaries of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation.
About Orbit's Orion Airborne Audio Management System
Orion is powered by a patented Dual IP Ring topology, which forms the foundation for Orion's key benefits:
- 3D Audio
- Adaptive noise reduction
- Voice-activated detection
- Incremental scalability and flexibility to suit any size civil or military aircraft
- Inherent redundancy
- Reduced weight
Source : Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. - view original press release
University Export Controls 2017 Seminar
Oct 2 - 5, 2017 - Columbus, United States