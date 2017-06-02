Vistara begins CFM LEAP-1A engine operations

Introduced first of seven total leased A320neo aircraft

Delhi-based Vistara Airlines has become the newest operator of CFM International's advanced LEAP-1A engine, powering its first A320neo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on Sunday, May 28.

The airline took delivery of the first of seven leased LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neo aircraft from BOC Aviation on May 24, 2017. The engine from BOC Aviation was previously announced.





A relatively new airline, Vistara is a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Tata Son and Singapore Airlines and began passenger service in January 2015. This is the airlines first selection of CFM engines.

"We think that the LEAP engine is the perfect tool to help us implement our goal of providing the very best service to our passengers," said Phee Teik Yeoh, CEO of Vistara. "The fuel efficiency, incredible reliability, and operating economics make it an important addition to our fleet and will enable our long-term growth strategy."

"It is an honor to welcome Vistara to the CFM family of operators," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We have been quite impressed with what we have seen this airline accomplish in a relatively short time frame. The entire team is excited by the opportunity to partner with Vistara as they continue to grow and make their mark on Indian aviation."

The LEAP-1A continues to perform exceptionally well in airline service. Today, 140 engines including spares have been delivered to 13 airlines and the fleet has logged more than 120,000 flight hours. The reliability is such that airlines are operating up to 11 flights per day and are able to achieve 30-minute or less turn times at the gate.

The advanced technology that makes up the LEAP-1A engine has resulted in a highly reliable, fuel-efficient powerplant for the new Airbus A320neo (new engine option). The engine incorporates many industry firsts, including the 3-D woven carbon fiber composite fan blade and case; the one-of-a-kind debris rejection system; fourth-generation 3-D aerodynamics; the first commercial use of ceramic matrix composites (CMCs); the revolutionary combustor design featuring fuel nozzles grown using additive manufacturing; and light-weight Titanium Aluminide airfoils. The lower weight and higher durability these components providing a 15 percent improvement in fuel efficiency (some airlines are experience even better results), with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; a 50 percent margin to new emissions regulations; a dramatically lower noise signature; CFM's industry-leading reliability and low overall operating costs.

Source : Safran S.A. (Paris: SAF.PA) - view original press release