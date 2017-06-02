Contract for Continued Gripen Support and Maintenance

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) regarding the continued support and maintenance of Gripen C/D. The contract is valued at approximately SEK 1.9 billion and will be in effect from June 2017 to December 2019.

The contract primarily covers design and support, component maintenance, spare parts, the provision of logistics, and the procurement of certain equipment. In addition, the contract also allows for the requisition of technical system support, aircraft maintenance with associated spare parts, and the management of obsolescence.

"This contract will ensure effective Gripen C/D operation and availability for the coming years. Our support solutions contribute to Gripen's low life-cycle cost and provide the Swedish Armed Forces and other Gripen customers with the most effective means by which to sustain their aircraft," says Torsten Öhman, Acting Head of the Support and Services business area within Saab.





Operations will be performed at Saab's facilities in Linköping, Arboga, Gothenburg, Järfälla, Växjö and Östersund, and will involve four of Saab's business areas: Support and Services, Aeronautics, Industrial Products and Services, and Surveillance.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B)