Thursday, June 1, 2017

Harris to Supply Boeing with Sonobuoy Launchers for Maritime Patrol Aircraft

  • Provides pneumatic sonobuoy launchers for U.S., Australian, British and Norwegian aircraft
  • Supports aircraft's anti-submarine mission with lightweight, low-maintenance technology
  • Continues company's on-schedule, on-budget support of key U.S. Navy program

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been awarded contracts to provide Boeing (NYSE:BA) with sonobuoy launching technology for the U.S. Navy’s P-8A anti-submarine aircraft. The contracts were awarded during the third quarter of Harris' fiscal 2017.

Harris will provide single-shot and rotary launchers capable of rapidly deploying up to ten sonobuoys. The lightweight, pneumatic launchers will enable 49 P-8As for U.S., Australian and United Kingdom aircraft to safely and effectively deploy sonobuoys, which are essential to conducting underwater acoustic surveillance.


“The P-8A will be at the center of the U.S. and its allies’ anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions for the foreseeable future,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Harris technology dramatically improves on existing sonobuoy launching capabilities, helping to enable this important mission.”

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: May 31, 2017

 

