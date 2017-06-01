Textron Named Prime Contractor on US Army RS3 Contract

Textron Systems Advanced Information Solutions, an operating unit of Textron Systems, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) business, announced today that it has been selected as a prime contractor on the United States Army Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) contract. The RS3 contract has an expiration date of May 14, 2022 and an additional five-year operational ordering period.

Textron Systems has provided a wide range of support as both a prime and subcontractor on previous multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) services contracts and is proud to be selected as a prime contractor amongst an elite group of contractors on the RS3 contract.





The contract, with command based out of Aberdeen Proving Ground, will provide command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) knowledge-based professional services to the U.S. Army and may be extended to other governmental agencies.

The multiple award, IDIQ contract primary services offer opportunities in engineering, research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E), logistics, acquisition and strategic planning, education and training services.

“Textron System is proud to be selected as a prime contractor for the RS3 IDIQ,” says Daryl Madden, Textron Systems Senior Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Information Solutions. “The RS3 contract vehicle provides Textron Systems the opportunity to increase its support of the U.S. Army and other federal agencies.”

