Canada selects Rockwell Collins' Android-based Joint Fires solution

One hundred systems to be provided with potential follow-on options

Initial systems will be evaluated at the BOLD QUEST exercise in late 2017

In-service support contract selected for up to 10 years with options

The Canadian Army selected Rockwell Collins’ joint-fires solution for its Digitally-Assisted Close Air Support (DACAS) system to digitally link airborne platforms and ground-based Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) via an Android smartphone.

Under the contract, Rockwell Collins will produce and service 100 Android-based joint-fires systems with the potential for follow-on options. Rockwell Collins will qualify the initial systems by the summer of 2017, for the Army’s use on the multinational BOLD QUEST exercise in the Fall. The agreement also includes an in-country service and support from Rockwell Collins in Canada for up to 10 years.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Incident Response Services Market - Global Forecast to 2021

“Migrating away from hardware solutions to commercial off-the-shelf technology drives down cost and provides user-friendly and updatable platforms,” said Lee Obst, managing director, Rockwell Collins for Canada. “The Android joint-fires solution is a great example of leveraging cutting edge technology for military purposes.”

Based upon the most widely used joint-fires system in the world, the wearable Android™-based joint-fires solution delivers a lightweight and user-friendly solution while maintaining full digital interoperability with a wide range of coalition aircraft and artillery systems.

Rockwell Collins is a leader in the provision of joint-fires solutions and has the breadth of experience to support the Canadian Army in current and future joint fires requirements. For more than 20 years, Rockwell Collins’ joint-fires solutions have been in service with the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party program, NATO and coalition forces.

System development will be based in Richardson, Texas, while Rockwell Collins Canada will directly provide support to the Canadian Army.

Source : Rockwell Collins - view original press release