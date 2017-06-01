ViaSat-2 Ready for Launch

ViaSat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company, today announced its ViaSat-2 satellite is in the final launch preparation stage at the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. ViaSat-2 is scheduled to launch on June 1, at 4:45 pm PDT.

Launch Campaign

Following the arrival of the ViaSat-2 satellite in French Guiana, the satellite has undergone testing to verify its health prior to fueling; chemical fuel loading (ViaSat-2 has a hybrid propulsion system, which means it is using traditional chemical propulsion as well as electric propulsion); and the final process of mating ViaSat-2 to the launch vehicle. In the final process, ViaSat-2 was mated to the payload adapter, which holds the satellite to the rocket. All events have been successfully verified, allowing ViaSat-2 to be declared ready for launch.





Launch

Launch has been scheduled for June 1, in a one hour launch window commencing at 4:45 pm PDT, and will take place from the Guiana Space Center located in Kourou, French Guiana. The satellite will weigh 6,418 kg at launch, and will be sent into geostationary transfer orbit by the Arianespace Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle. ViaSat-2 will be located at an orbital slot located at 69.9° west longitude.

The ViaSat-2 mission will take less than 30 minutes from liftoff to separation. Once the satellite separates from the rocket, the next major event will be acquisition, which is the point at which the satellite first communicates with, and accepts commands from a ground station. Acquisition is expected to occur approximately 15 minutes after separation. At that point, the mission can be considered successful.

