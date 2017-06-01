BAE welcomes new Indigenous partnerships

This National Reconciliation Week, BAE Systems Australia is proud to announce it is taking the next steps in its Indigenous engagement, through a new Strategic Relationship Agreement with the Indigenous Defence Consortium (IDC), and an enhancement to our partnership with the Diversity Council Australia (DCA) with support for their Inaugural Oration.

When announcing the agreements, BAE Systems Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said, “The theme for National Reconciliation Week 2017 is ‘Let’s take the next steps’. We’re doing just that by building on the Reconciliation Action Plan our company put in place last year.





“This Strategic Relationship Agreement with the IDC further opens our door to Indigenous suppliers and provides genuine opportunities to become part of our national supply chain. As a defence industry leader, we need to lead the way in engaging with Indigenous suppliers and helping to achieve meaningful and sustainable outcomes with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“Similarly, we are partnering with Diversity Council Australia to lead the conversation on Indigenous perspectives at work and explore how Australian business and industry can improve what we are doing and strive towards best practice in diversity.”

The agreement between BAE Systems and the IDC commits both organisations to collaborate on a shared intention of achieving the sustainable inclusion of Indigenous owned businesses as meaningful participants in BAE Systems’ supply chain.

Welcoming the partnership, Chief Executive of the IDC, Adam Goodes said “IDC and BAE Systems will work together to flush out more opportunities for Indigenous businesses, to help build capabilities and showcase the ability of the Indigenous business sector.

"We look forward to supporting BAE Systems directly and indirectly in future Defence infrastructure projects.”

DCA’s inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Oration will be an annual event designed to focus attention on the benefits of diversity and inclusion for business and how business can improve outcomes for marginalised groups in Australian workplaces.

The Inaugural Oration in Melbourne during July 2017 will be delivered by Stan Grant, Australian journalist, presenter for the ABC, and high-profile spokesperson for the Indigenous community. His oration will share insights on engagement between business and Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples to harness talent and potential.

These partnerships follow the Company’s 2016 Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) which details BAE Systems commitment and aspirations for an enterprise-wide approach for building capability through procurement; engaging our people and communities; and employment and development of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

At the end of last year, the Company had achieved two thirds of its RAP commitments and currently has standing contracts with five Indigenous suppliers, spend with numerous other suppliers, and a targeted procurement plan that is being developed in conjunction with IDC.

