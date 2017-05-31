Directed Energy and Next Generation Munitions 2017 Conference
- 26 - 28 June, 2017, Arlington, VA, United States
Delivering Technological Overmatch to the Warfighter
As the military moves away from the COIN focused fight, and prepares for a more conventional near-peer adversary it is important that we lead the charge in defense innovation and development. With defense spending on the rise and technical advancements in power generation, thermal management, and HEL laser beam quality and control the time to bring Directed Energy Systems (DES) to the warfighter has arrived.
Over the three-day summit we will look at what has changed in regards to DE advancements over the last year regarding technology, acquisition and joint service roadmaps. This venue will bring together thought leaders, acquisition executives, industry solution providers, and academia in order to tackle some of the challenges that face this community in the near, mid, and far term fight. We will also take a deep dive into policy and operational considerations for the development and employment of these next generation weapons and how we can best transition from R&D to operational success when the technology is demonstrated. Finally we will look to gain insight from warfighter perspectives on the operational challenges and requirements of DES that will influence the capabilities of this game-changing technology and make it more valuable to the future fight.
Topics we'll cover in the main conference include:
- Directed Energy and Countering Anti-Access/Area Denial Challenges
- Meeting SWAP-C challenges to Operationalizing the Electromagnetic Railgun
- Towards Distributed Lethality: Increasing the Offensive Punch of Surface Warships
- Active Denial Technology
- Future Applications of Solid State Lasers (SSL) in the Maritime Domain
- Directed Energy for Ground Based Counter-UAS
- Integrating Smart Munitions into Legacy Weapons Systems
- Countering Cruise Missile Threats with Electric Weapon Systems
Strategic imperatives to meet growing anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) challenges in a fiscally austere environment requires DoD to leverage existing technology to get the most out of every system. Not only do directed energy and other electric weapon systems such as EMRG offer significantly reduced the cost-per-shot over conventional systems, allowing forward deployed elements to maintain credible deterrence and combat power over time, but also offer the prospect of a scalable threat response to to deter, disable, or destroy targets as required. Furthermore, next generation munitions, such as the Hypervelocity Projectile (HVP) offer capabilities to meet multiple mission sets from existing weapon systems, such as the Mk 45 five inch deck gun, as well as future platforms such as EMRG.
2017 Speakers
- Congressman Doug Lamborn, Co-Chair, Directed Energy Caucus, U.S. Representative, Colorado’s 5th Congressional District
- Lt Gen Bradley Heithold, Principal Deputy Director, Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- RADM Michael Manazir, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfare Systems, OPNAV N9
- Major General John McMullen, Vice Commander, Air Combat Command, USAF
- Richard Matlock, Advanced Technology Program Executive, Missile Defense Agency
- John Fiore, Technical Director, NSWC Dahlgren Division
- Richard Carlin, Head, Sea Warfare and Weapons Department, Office of Naval Research
- Tom Webber, Director, Technical Center, USASMDC/ARSTRAT
- COL (R) John Haithcock, Director, Fires Battle Lab, US Army Fires Center of Excellence (FCOE)
- Dr. Richard Bagnell, SHiELD Program Manager, AFRL
- COL Edward O'Neill, Director, Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)
- COL Jim Jenkins, Director of the Science and Technology, and Experiment Division, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory
- Scott Boyd, Director, JLaSE Joint Feasibility Study, NSWC Dahlgren
- Thomas Karako, Director, Missile Defense Project, Center for Strategic and International Studies
- Dr. Sean Ross, AFRL Directed Energy Liaison, SAF/AQR
- Maj Jeffrey Nelson, Joint Test and Evaluation, OSD
- Sarwat Chappell, Program Officer for Weapons, Power & Energy, Office of Naval Research-Code 333
- Sam Gutierrez, Staff Assistant, Directed Energy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense For Research and Engineering/Weapons
- Colonel Fabian Ochsner, Vice President Business Development and Marketing, Rheinmetall Air Defence
