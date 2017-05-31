Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market worth $7.97 Bn by 2022

The report, now available on ASDReports, "Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market by Type (ACAS I & TCAS I, ACAS II & TCAS II, PCAS, FLARM), Platform (Fixed wing, Rotary Wing, UAV), Component (Processor, Mode S & C transponder, Display unit), End-Use, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The global airborne collision avoidance system market is projected to grow from USD 6.04 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2017 to 2022. Rise in the number of UAVs in the commercial airspace, and increased deliveries in the number of aircraft are the major factors driving the airborne collision avoidance system market.

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment is projected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period

On the basis of platform, the fixed wing segment is estimated to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period. The commercial and military aviation sectors have witnessed significant growth over the past few years, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the near future. The increase in commercial aviation operations, rise in air travel, and increase in defense expenditures are some of the key factors driving the growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market in the fixed wing segment.

Based on component, the mode s & c transponder segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of component, the mode s & c transponder segment of the airborne collision avoidance system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the demand for TCAS II installations which provide air-to-air data exchange among TCAS-equipped aircraft, so that coordinated, complementary resolution advisories can be issued when required.

North America is projected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the airborne collision avoidance system market during the forecast period. The growth of the airborne collision avoidance system market in North America is expected to be driven by the increase in aircraft deliveries and rise in demand for new aircraft entering the market.

Major players profiled in the airborne collision avoidance system market report are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems Plc (U.K.), L 3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Saab Group (Sweden), among others.

