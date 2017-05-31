Booz Allen to Support US Navy Command and Control Systems Program Office

5-Year, $72M Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) a 5-year single award, $72 million contract to assist the Program Executive Office, Command, Control, Communications, Computer and Intelligence (PEO C4I) in its mission to provide naval warfighters with access to the latest information technology. Specifically, Booz Allen will continue to provide the Navy Command and Control Program Office Systems (PMW 150) with a broad range of acquisition expertise, as well as, program management providing support to all four three of PMW 150’s Command and Control (C2) divisions. PMW 150 is responsible for acquiring the most effective and efficient solutions for the fleet’s current and future information needs, like real-time tactical and situational awareness data.

“Access to real-time operational information is critically important to our Navy’s mission,” said Jennie Brooks, vice president at Booz Allen. “Our team’s blend of consulting and technical expertise gives our PMW 150 clients the agility required to ensure our warfighters have access to the best technology needed to accomplish those missions.”





Booz Allen has a long history of supporting the U.S. Navy. The firm won its first contract with the Navy in 1940. Today, the firm supports the Navy’s modernization and other key initiatives, helping the Navy deter 21st-century threats and maintain freedom of the seas.

