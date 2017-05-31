EchoStar XXI Satellite to Launch on Proton June 8

Processing of Proton-M ILV and EchoStar XXI spacecraft for launch is currently underway at Baikonur spaceport. The spacecraft was manufactured by SSL for the leading global satellite operator EchoStar Corporation (USA).

The Proton launch of EchoStar XXI satellite was contracted through International Launch Services Inc. (ILS), a US-Russian subsidiary of Khrunichev.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Fixed Satellite Service Market 2016-2020

Ascent Unit joint operations to integrate the spacecraft, adapter system, upper stage and the payload fairing have been conducted at the Payload Processing Facility (bldg. 92-A50) as planned. Ascent Unit roll out to Hall 111 is scheduled for June 1 and Breeze M fueling for June 4.

The Proton-M integrated launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off at 06:45 Moscow time on June 8, 2017 (11:45 PM ET, June 7). The Breeze M upper stage will deliver the spacecraft to the intended orbit.

EchoStar XXI is a powerful geostationary communications satellite manufactured by SSL for the leading global satellite operator EchoStar Corporation (USA). The EchoStar XXI spacecraft will provide mobile satellite communication for Europe.

EchoStar XXI will become the sixth satellite in EchoStar’s orbital constellation launched by Proton LV.

Khrunichev Space Center (KhSC) (part of the ROSCOSMOS State Corporation) designs and manufactures the Proton system, Breeze M upper stage and the Angara family of vehicles. The Proton vehicle family has a heritage of 412 missions since 1965. KhSC includes among its branches several key manufacturers of launch vehicle and spacecraft components in Moscow and in other cities of the Russian Federation. KhSC is a majority owner of International Launch Services, Inc. (ILS) headquartered in Reston, VA (USA). ILS has exclusive rights to market and operate Proton vehicles for commercial customers.

Source : International Launch Services - view original press release