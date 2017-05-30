Global Stratospheric UAV Payloads Technology and Market Forecast to 2025

Global Trends, Growth, UAV Payloads Overview, Categories & Technologies, Future Capabilities, Forecast by Market by Capability, Technology by Capability, Aircraft vs. Airships

This insightful forecast details the huge markets that will develop around payloads flying in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles that remain on station above the Jet Stream for months or even years at a time. With that endurance or persistence, such payloads will have satellite-like capabilities but without satellite-like costs or orbital limitations. They’re sometimes called ‘pseudosats’ for that reason.



Our lead analyst is a very experienced military and commercial jet pilot who also has several US aviation patents. That expertise shows in this report’s detailed explanations of both established solar aircraft and emerging stratospheric airship technologies.



Written with two scenarios covering both today’s restricted airspace and tomorrow’s easier access to the airspace over the most lucrative commercial markets, this forecast allows readers to watch current events and see how the markets will react to either future. It truly covers all the bases.



Who is This Report For?

If you have anything do with Stratopheric UAV's and Payloads, this report is a must, particularly if you are one of the following:





Business Leaders & Business Developers

The Insurance Industry

UAV Manufacturers

Payload Manufacturers

Payload Operators

Civil Government Leaders & Planners



Multiple Scenarios

To provide a truly comprehensive coverage and analysis, this report examines three different scenarios:

Scenario I: Resistance to Change

Scenario II: Limited Access to Developed Airspace

Market Factors

Stratospheric Payloads Market Drivers & Inhibitors:

Drivers Counter-Insurgency & Counter-IED Multiple-Use Systems Unique Capabilities Altitude Reduced Capability Costs Cost Effectiveness One Technology Brings all Communication Capabilities Next Lucrative Aviation Market Personal Communication Shortfalls Mobile Television Shortfalls

Inhibitors

Airspace Restrictions – US & Europe

FAA Misleading US Congress and Public.

Commercial Competition

Invested Infrastructure

Radio Frequency Interference & Regulations

Opportunity Alert

Technical Challenges

US Defense Department Culture

US & European Export Restrictions

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

1.1. Scope of This Report

1.2. Language Disclaimer

1.3. Methodology

1.3.1. Forecast Value

1.3.2. Terms & Context

1.3.3. Redundancy

1.4. Forecast Scenarios

1.4.1. Scenario I – Resistance to Change

1.4.2. Scenario II – Limited Access to Developed Airspace

1.5. Who Needs this Forecast?

1.5.1. Business Leaders & Business Developers

1.5.2. The Insurance Industry

1.5.3. UAV Manufacturers

1.5.4. Payload Manufacturers

1.5.5. Payload Operators

1.5.6. Civil Government Leaders & Planners

1.6. Value Beyond Forecasts

1.6.1. Wide Disagreement among UAV Market Forecasts

1.6.2. Market Forecast’s Added Value

1.7. About the Lead Analyst

1.7.1. Value of Knowing the Lead Analyst



2. Executive Summary

2.1. What are Stratospheric Payloads?

2.2. What are Unmanned Aerial Vehicles?

2.3. Aircraft Types

2.4. Persistence

2.4.1.1. Stratospheric or “Near Space” Operations

2.5. Repeating Military Spending Declines

2.6. Major Findings

2.6.1. Defense Payloads Markets are Essentially Closed

2.6.2. Closed Airspace Does Not Prevent Commercial Market Creation

2.6.3. Political Pressure Could Partially or Completely Open Developed Airspace

2.6.4. Emerging Stratospheric UAV Payloads will both Disrupt and Open Markets

2.6.5. Persistent UAV Technology is Flying Now

2.6.6. Conventional UAVs are Severely Handicapped

2.7. Major Conclusions

2.7.1. UAV Payload Profit Centers

2.7.2. Airspace Restrictions Push Developers Overseas

2.7.3. Easy UAV Access to Developed Airspace Would Slow Global Development

2.7.4. One Communication Technology will Dominate All Others

2.7.5. Space Systems will Lose Market Share

2.7.6. Stratospheric Payloads will Also See Strong Government Sales

2.8. Important Global Market Tables and Graphs

2.8.1. Commercial

2.8.2. Persistent Military Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance



3. Current Categories & Technologies

3.1. UAV Categories

3.2. US Air Force UAV Categories

3.3. NATO UAV Categories

3.4. UAV Altitude-Based Categories & Types

3.4.1. Altitude Matters

3.4.2. Stratospheric UAVs

3.4.3. Aircraft vs. Airships

3.4.3.1. Fixed-Wing

3.4.3.2. Lighter-Than-Air

3.4.4. Jet Stream UAVs



4. Current Markets and Uses

4.1. Highest Flying UAVs

4.1.1. Military

4.1.2. Scientific

4.2. Free-Flying Balloon Radio Relay

4.2.1. Space Data Corporation

4.2.2. Google’s Project Loon



5. UAV Payloads Overview

5.1. Optical Payloads and Coverage Overview

5.1.1. Effect of Look-Down Angle on Sensor Performance

5.1.2. Sensor Coverage Graphic Overview

5.1.3. Stratospheric UAV Sensor Coverage

5.1.4. Jet Stream UAV Sensor Coverage

5.2. Radio Payloads and Coverage Overview

5.2.1. Effect of Look-Up Angle on Radio Coverage

5.2.2. Radio Coverage Graphic Overviews

5.2.2.1. Stratospheric UAV Radio Coverage

5.2.2.2. Jet Stream UAV Radio Coverage



6. Stratospheric Payloads Drivers & Inhibitors

6.1. Drivers

6.1.1. Counter-Insurgency & Counter-IED

6.1.2. Multiple-Use Systems

6.1.3. Unique Capabilities

6.1.4. Altitude

6.1.5. Reduced Capability Costs

6.1.6. Cost Effectiveness

6.1.7. One Technology Brings all Communication Capabilities

6.1.8. Next Lucrative Aviation Market

6.1.9. Opportunity Alert

6.1.10. Personal Communication Shortfalls

6.1.11. Mobile Television Shortfalls

6.2. Inhibitors

6.2.1. Airspace Restrictions – US & Europe

6.2.2. FAA Misleading US Congress and Public.

6.2.3. Commercial Competition

6.2.4. Invested Infrastructure

6.2.5. Radio Frequency Interference & Regulations

6.2.6. Opportunity Alert

6.2.7. Technical Challenges

6.2.8. US Defense Department Culture

6.2.9. US & European Export Restrictions

6.3. Persistent UAV X-Prize?



7. Future Capabilities and Uses

7.1. National Security

7.1.1. Military & Counter-Insurgency

7.1.2. Opportunity Alert

7.1.3. Virtual Team Member Operating Concept

7.1.4. Opportunity Alert

7.1.5. Border Security

7.1.6. Border Security Operating Concept

7.2. Commercial Applications

7.2.1. Imagery

7.2.2. Imagery Operating Concept

7.2.3. Communications Relay (Internet, Cell Phone, etc.)

7.2.4. Communications Operating Concept

7.2.5. Opportunity Alert

7.2.6. Direct Broadcast Entertainment

7.2.7. Direct Broadcast Entertainment Operating Concept

7.2.8. Scientific

7.2.9. Science Operating Concept



8. Forecasts by Market by Capability

8.1. Scenario I – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Markets

8.2. Scenario II – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Markets

8.3. Scenario I vs Scenario II – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

8.4. Military Market

8.4.1. Scenario I – Military Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

8.4.2. Scenario II – Military Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

8.4.3. Scenario I vs. Scenario II – Military Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market Forecast

8.5. Commercial Market

8.5.1. Scenario I – Commercial Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

8.5.2. Scenario II – Commercial Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

8.5.3. Scenario I vs. Scenario II – Commercial Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market Forecast

8.6. Scientific Market

8.6.1. Scenario I vs. Scenario II – Scientific Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market Forecast



9. Forecasts by Technology by Capability

9.1. Scenario I – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market by Technology

9.2. Scenario II – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Markets by Technology

9.3. Imagery and Sensing

9.3.1. Scenario I – Imagery and Sensing Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

9.3.2. Scenario II – Imagery and Sensing Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

9.3.3. Scenario I vs. Scenario II – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Imagery and Sensing Technology Markets

9.4. Persistent Communication

9.4.1. Scenario I – Persistent Communication Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

9.4.2. Scenario I vs. Scenario II – Persistent Internet Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

9.5. Direct Broadcast TV & Radio

9.5.1. Scenario I – Direct Broadcast TV & Radio Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

9.5.2. Scenario II – Direct Broadcast TV & Radio Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market

9.5.3. Scenario I vs. Scenario II – Direct Broadcast TV & Radio Technology Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market



10. Forecast by Aircraft vs. Airships

10.1. Scenario I – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market by Aircraft vs. Airships

10.2. Scenario II – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market by Aircraft vs. Airships

10.3. Scenario I vs Scenario II – Stratospheric UAV Payloads Market



Appendices



Glossary and Abbreviations

